Yankees' Brett Gardner: Remains sidelined Tuesday

Gardner (knee) is not starting Tuesday against the Mariners, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Gardner will stick on the bench for a third straight game as he continues to deal with a sore knee. He was reportedly available off the bench during the second game of Monday's quasi-doubleheader, though he went unused. Consider him day-to-day. Clint Frazier will pick up another start in left field in his stead, hitting ninth.