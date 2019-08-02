Yankees' Brett Gardner: Returns from injured list

Gardner (knee) was activated off the 10-day injured list Friday.

Gardner landed on the IL with left knee inflammation and received a cortisone injection, but he makes his return after spending the 10-day minimum on the shelf. The 35-year-old figures to take over primary duties in left field with Giancarlo Stanton (knee) not near a return.

