Yankees' Brett Gardner: Scores twice in blowout win
Gardner went 2-for-5 with a walk and two runs in the Yankees' 12-1 win over the Marlins on Monday.
Gardner's night was solid enough, but he was denied an even better stat line after he mashed a liner into the leg of the second-base umpire in the sixth inning, resulting in an infield single that prevented Miguel Andujar from scoring a run. RBI opportunities probably won't come very often for Gardner while he slots in atop the order, but he's already reaping the benefits of hitting in front of the powerful trio of Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Didi Gregorius. Gardner has reached base at a .391 clip and has already scored 17 times in 14 games, putting him on pace for the first 100-run season of his career if health prevails.
