Gardner will see increased playing time in center field as a result of Aaron Hicks' (wrist) move to the injured list, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Gardner has already been playing regularly, but his opportunities to start should increase even more now that Hicks is possibly facing surgery. "I would look at it as, Gardy is going to be in there a lot," manager Aaron Boone said Sunday in explaining the team's plan for filling Hicks' spot. However, Ryan LaMarre started in center for the Yankees in Sunday's loss to Baltimore. Gardner appeared as a pinch hitter, going 0-for-1 to drop his batting average to .171 on the season.