Yankees' Brett Gardner: Sets new career-high in homers
Gardner went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI on Tuesday against the Orioles.
Gardner homered in each of the first two innings -- both came off Edwin Jackson -- to bring his season total to 23. That's the highest single-season mark in his 12-year career, and he could post a slugging percentage over .500 for the first time as well. While certainly aided by the current hitting environment, his campaign has been impressive nonetheless, as he's also chipped in 10 stolen bases and scored 76 runs across 127 games.
