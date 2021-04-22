Gardner will lead off and start in left field Thursday in Cleveland, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.

DJ LeMahieu has typically served as the Yankees' leadoff man this season, but he'll move down a spot as manager Aaron Boone looks to shake things up for a struggling offense that hasn't produced more than three runs in any of its last three games. Though he'll be getting a look in the leadoff role, Gardner hasn't made a compelling case to replace any of the Yankees' struggling regulars in the everyday lineup. Gardner is off to a 6-for-28 start (.214 average) to the season.