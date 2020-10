Gardner remains on the bench for the second game of the ALDS against the Rays on Tuesday.

Gardner sat in favor of Clint Frazier with the left-handed Blake Snell on the mound in Game 1. Frazier gets the nod in left field again in this one despite the Rays starting righty Tyler Glasnow. Frazier's homer in the series opener likely helped his case for more playing time, though Gardner replaced him in the middle of Game 1 and could do so again in Game 2.