Yankees' Brett Gardner: Sits for start of series
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Gardner will sit for the first game of the ALDS against the Rays.
Gardner sits with southpaw Blake Snell on the mound for the Rays. Clint Frazier starts in left field in his absence.
