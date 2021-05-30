Gardner is out of the lineup Sunday at Detroit.
Gardner is 1-for-15 with eight strikeouts and a walk over his past six games and will head to the bench Sunday with southpaw Tarik Skubal pitching for the Tigers. Tyler Wade will start in center field and bat ninth in the series finale.
