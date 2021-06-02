Gardner isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Rays.
Gardner recorded his first steal of the season in Tuesday's win, but he'll retreat to the bench Wednesday with left-hander Shane McClanahan starting for the Rays. Miguel Andujar, Aaron Judge and Clint Frazier will start in the outfield from left to right.
