Yankees' Brett Gardner: Sitting for Game 1 of twin bill

Gardner is out of the lineup for the first game of Monday's doubleheader with the Tigers, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Due to his standing as one of the elder statesmen on the roster, Gardner will receive a breather in the afternoon contest before likely rejoining the lineup for the nightcap. Gardner's absence in Game 1 clears the way for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre callup Clint Frazier to pick up a start in left field.