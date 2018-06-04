Yankees' Brett Gardner: Sitting for Game 1 of twin bill
Gardner is out of the lineup for the first game of Monday's doubleheader with the Tigers, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.
Due to his standing as one of the elder statesmen on the roster, Gardner will receive a breather in the afternoon contest before likely rejoining the lineup for the nightcap. Gardner's absence in Game 1 clears the way for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre callup Clint Frazier to pick up a start in left field.
More News
-
Yankees' Brett Gardner: Out against lefty•
-
Yankees' Brett Gardner: Enjoys monster night Tuesday•
-
Yankees' Brett Gardner: Turns in three-hit performance•
-
Yankees' Brett Gardner: Out against lefty Tuesday•
-
Yankees' Brett Gardner: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Yankees' Brett Gardner: Situated on bench Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Week 11 Fantasy baseball: Fade Hernandez
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you whom to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...