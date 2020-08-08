site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Brett Gardner: Sitting in second game of twin bill
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Gardner isn't in the lineup for the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Rays.
Gardner started in center field for the afternoon portion of Saturday's doubleheader and went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. Mike Tauchman will start in left field for the second game, batting seventh.
