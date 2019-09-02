Yankees' Brett Gardner: Sitting Monday

Gardner will get Labor Day off Monday against the Rangers.

Mike Tauchman slides to center field in Gardner's absence, with September callup Clint Frazier starting in left. The Yankees will certainly want to keep Gardner sharp down the stretch, but there's a good chance that Frazier gets a high number of starts in September, especially with the Yankees holding a 10-game division lead.

