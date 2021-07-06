Gardner is out of the lineup Tuesday at Seattle, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Gardner started the past six games and will head to the bench against lefty Justus Sheffield after going 2-for-11 with a homer, three RBI, five runs and five walks during that stretch. Tim Locastro will take over in center field in his place.
