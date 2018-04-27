Yankees' Brett Gardner: Sitting versus lefty Friday

Gardner is not in the lineup against the Angels on Friday, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Left-hander Andrew Heaney will take the mound for the Angels as Gardner is given his third off day of the season. The 34-year-old has yet to find much consistency with his bat this season and is slashing .230/.358/.299 in 87 at-bats.

