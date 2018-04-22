Yankees' Brett Gardner: Sitting versus lefty Sunday

Gardner is out of the lineup Sunday against the Blue Jays, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone wanted to use Gary Sanchez at designated hitter Sunday rather than behind the plate, so Giancarlo Stanton will assume a spot in left field, leaving no room in the lineup for Gardner. The leadoff assignment will fall to switch hitter Aaron Hicks with lefty Jaime Garcia on the mound for Toronto.