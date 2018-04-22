Yankees' Brett Gardner: Sitting versus lefty Sunday
Gardner is out of the lineup Sunday against the Blue Jays, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone wanted to use Gary Sanchez at designated hitter Sunday rather than behind the plate, so Giancarlo Stanton will assume a spot in left field, leaving no room in the lineup for Gardner. The leadoff assignment will fall to switch hitter Aaron Hicks with lefty Jaime Garcia on the mound for Toronto.
More News
-
Yankees' Brett Gardner: Scores twice in blowout win•
-
Yankees' Brett Gardner: Out for Game 1 on Sunday•
-
Yankees' Brett Gardner: Heads to bench Tuesday•
-
Yankees' Brett Gardner: Raps out pair of hits Sunday•
-
Yankees' Brett Gardner: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Yankees' Brett Gardner: Hits solo shot, scores twice•
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, says our Scott White, but...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...