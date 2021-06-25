site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Brett Gardner: Sitting versus southpaw
By
RotoWire Staff

Gardner is out of the lineup Friday against the Red Sox.
Gardner finds himself on the bench for the second straight game with Boston sending out lefty Martin Perez. Aaron Judge will move to center field while Clint Frazier starts in right.
