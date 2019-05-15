Yankees' Brett Gardner: Situated on bench

Gardner is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Orioles, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

The Yankees will go with an outfield consisting of Mike Tauchman, Aaron Hicks and Clint Frazier (from left to right) in this one. Gardner starting Game 1 of the twin bill and went 0-for-4, dropping his season average to .199.