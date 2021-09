Gardner went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 8-7 win over the Mets.

Gardner slammed a two-run shot off Taijuan Walker in the second inning. It was the second of three Yankees' long balls in that inning. The veteran has an extra-base hit in three of his last four games. On the season, he is slashing .222/.332/.353 with eight home runs, 31 RBI, 42 runs and three steals in 287 plate appearances.