Yankees' Brett Gardner: Smashes two home runs
Gardner went 3-for-5 with two home runs, a double and five RBI in a 13-3 victory against the Blue Jays on Saturday.
At 36, Gardner is showcasing power like never before in his career. He has a new career-high 25 homers and a .500 slugging percentage, which is more than .100 points higher than his career slugging percentage. He's not the same on the bases, but Gardner has reached 10 steals for the seventh straight season, and with one more RBI, he will have a new career best in that category as well. He's batting .248 with 57 extra-base hits, 66 RBI, 79 runs and 10 steals in 452 at-bats this season.
