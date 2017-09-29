Yankees' Brett Gardner: Snaps 32-game homerless drought

Gardner went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two runs scored during Thursday's loss to Tampa Bay.

Gardner went 32 games without a homer leading into Thursday, so fantasy owners should take the long fly and run. It's still been a strong fantasy campaign for the veteran, as he sports a .266/.351/.430 slash line with 21 homers, 63 RBI, 23 stolen bases and 96 runs. However, his late-season lull will have a huge toll on his final stat line.