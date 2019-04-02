Yankees' Brett Gardner: Sparks offense against Tigers
Gardner went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Monday's 3-1 win over the Tigers.
The homer and steal were each the first of the season for the veteran outfielder. Gardner is hitting leadoff right now for the Yankees, and his ability to produce in that role will become even more important with Giancarlo Stanton (bicep) and Miguel Andujar (shoulder) both getting hurt in recent days.
