Yankees' Brett Gardner: Starting role in flux
Gardner's status as the starter in center field could depend on when the regular season begins, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Prior to the suspension of play, Gardner was a lock to roam center field on Opening Day. While the potential returns of Giancarlo Stanton (calf) and Aaron Judge (rib) won't affect Gardner's starting job, the 36-year-old could be challenged by Aaron Hicks (elbow) if the start of the season is pushed back to June or July. Hicks is recovering from Tommy John surgery but has started a throwing program in Arizona, per Hoch.
