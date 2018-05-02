Yankees' Brett Gardner: Stationed on bench against Astros
Gardner is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against Houston, Newsday's Erik Boland reports.
With southpaw Dallas Keuchel taking the mound, Gardner will get a day off while Giancarlo Stanton draws a start in left field. Gardner has been in the midst of a rough patch, slashing just .111/.250/.111 with 14 strikeouts over 45 at-bats since April 17. Expect to see him back in the lineup for Thursday's series finale.
