Yankees' Brett Gardner: Swats 20th home run

Gardner went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Tuesday's win over Texas.

Gardner went deep with a man aboard in the sixth inning to reach the 20-homer mark for the second time in his career. The 36-year-old has collected just four hits in his last 24 at-bats, though three of those hits have left the yard. He is slashing .249/.325/.483 and has contributed 57 RBI and nine stolen bases while scoring 72 runs in 120 games this season.

