Yankees' Brett Gardner: Swipes 15th base

Gardner went 1-for-3 with a walk and stolen base Saturday against the Mariners.

Gardner swiped his second base in the past four games, bringing his season total to 15. While his slugging percentage has dipped to .372 -- his lowest mark since 2011 -- Gardner continues to score runs and steal bases in bunches, helping him maintain fantasy value in many formats.

