Gardner went 0-for-2 with a pair of walks and a stolen base in Friday's win over the Red Sox.

Gardner is hitting a meek .163 on the season, but he has at least posted a 14 percent walk rate, on pace for the highest mark of his career. The 36-year-old has notched double-digit steals during each of his full major-league campaigns, though he's unlikely to reach the mark in the 2020 due to the abbreviated nature of the season.