Yankees' Brett Gardner: Takes seat Sunday

Gardner is out of the lineup for Sunday's series finale at Tampa Bay, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Gardner started 11 of the last 12 games in center field but is 5-for-43 (.116 average) with 11 strikeouts in that span, so he'll head to the bench with lefty Blake Snell on the mound for the Rays. Cameron Maybin, Mike Tauchman and Clint Frazier will handle outfield duties Sunday from left to right.