Yankees' Brett Gardner: Takes seat vs. left-hander

Gardner is out of the lineup against Tampa Bay on Thursday.

Gardner will receive a breather with southpaw Blake Snell on the mound for the Rays. The outfielder started the past eight games, going 7-for-30 (.233 average) with two RBI during that span. In his absence, Shane Robinson will draw a start in left field.

