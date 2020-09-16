site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Brett Gardner: Takes seat Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Gardner isn't in Wednesday's lineup against the Blue Jays.
Gardner went 1-for-4 with two runs, one RBI, one walk and two strikeouts Tuesday, and he'll get a breather Wednesday. Clint Frazier will take his place in left field.
