Yankees' Brett Gardner: Takes seat Wednesday
Gardner is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Mets.
Jacoby Ellsbury will move into the leadoff role with Gardner heading to the bench in what likely amounts to a rest day. Gardner has endured quite the rough patch at the plate his last eight games, going 3-for-31 with 11 strikeouts in those contests.
More News
-
Yankees' Brett Gardner: Day off Friday•
-
Yankees' Brett Gardner: Hits bench Monday•
-
Yankees' Brett Gardner: Walkoff hero again Saturday•
-
Yankees' Brett Gardner: Homers in second straight contest•
-
Yankees' Brett Gardner: Walks it off against Rays•
-
Yankees' Brett Gardner: Launches leadoff homer Sunday•
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...