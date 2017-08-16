Play

Yankees' Brett Gardner: Takes seat Wednesday

Gardner is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Mets.

Jacoby Ellsbury will move into the leadoff role with Gardner heading to the bench in what likely amounts to a rest day. Gardner has endured quite the rough patch at the plate his last eight games, going 3-for-31 with 11 strikeouts in those contests.

