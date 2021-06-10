Gardner went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI in a win over the Twins on Wednesday.

Gardner slotted into the ninth spot in the lineup and was part of a big night by the bottom third of the order, as Miguel Andujar, Kyle Higashioka and Gardner combined to go 7-for-13. Two of the veteran outfielder's hits were doubles, and his second-inning two-bagger drove in the team's second run of the game. Gardner has struggled through most of the season, with the three-hit effort pushing his slash line to .211/.299/.301.