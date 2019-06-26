Yankees' Brett Gardner: Third straight start
Gardner will start in left field and bat ninth Wednesday against the Blue Jays.
He'll stick in the lineup for a third straight contest, this time as a replacement for Giancarlo Stanton, who suffered a knee contusion in Tuesday's 10-8 win. Stanton is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Wednesday as the Yankees look to determine the full extent of his injury, but if it's determined that the slugger will require a return trip to the injured list, Gardner would stand to benefit the most. Though he's received steady work for much of June, Gardner is slashing an underwhelming .209/.293/.388 on the month.
