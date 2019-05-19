Yankees' Brett Gardner: Three hits against Rays

Gardner went 3-for-5 with a double, three RBI and two runs in the Yankees' 13-5 victory over the Rays on Sunday.

Hitting out of the eighth spot in the lineup, Gardner posted a three-hit game to chip in on a big day for the Yankees' lineup. Hopefully this gets him back on track at the plate, as Gardner had seen his average dip to .197 following a May slump. He's still slashing just .211/.297/.414 through 152 at-bats this season.