Yankees' Brett Gardner: Ties career high in homers

Gardner went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's loss to the Red Sox.

Gardner plated the Yankees' lone run with a solo shot to right field in the fifth inning. The long ball was his 21st this season, tying his career high established in 2017. He has swatted three homers in his last four games.

