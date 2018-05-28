Yankees' Brett Gardner: Turns in three-hit performance

Gardner went 3-for-4 in Sunday's 3-1 victory over the Angels.

Following Sunday's matchup, Gardner has recorded a base hit in seven consecutive games. He's put together a .246/.359/.339 slash line through 45 games to start the 2018 campaign. The Yankees are slated to begin a three-game series with Houston starting Monday.

