Yankees' Brett Gardner: Unlikely to play Thursday

Manager Aaron Boone said Gardner (knee) will probably be withheld from Thursday's starting lineup even if he's healthy enough to play, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Gardner is on the bench for a fourth straight game Wednesday due to a sore knee, and while he may stick on the bench Thursday, the Yankees are confident that he'll be able to avoid a trip to the disabled list. He's expected to take full batting practice prior to Wednesday's game and could return to the lineup prior to Friday's series opener against the Rays if everything goes off without a hitch.