Yankees' Brett Gardner: Walkoff hero again Saturday
Gardner delivered another walkoff hit in Saturday's win over the Rays. He finished the day going 1-for-5 with an RBI and two strikeouts.
The veteran outfielder extended his hitting streak to 11 games in dramatic fashion Saturday as the Yankees bested the Rays to clinch a series victory over a division rival. Gardner is slashing .298/.412/.579 with four home runs since the All-Star break. Look for Gardner to continue leading things off for the Bronx Bombers.
