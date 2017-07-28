Yankees' Brett Gardner: Walks it off against Rays

Gardner went 2-for-5 with a walk-off home run during Thursday's win over Tampa Bay.

Not only was it a dramatic homer, it also set a career-high mark at 18 for the veteran. Gardner is posting another solid cross-category campaign with 46 RBI, 13 stolen bases, 66 runs and a .261/.353/.465 slash line to go along with his 18 bombs. Hitting atop the New York lineup is also a great setup to continue moving the fantasy needle.