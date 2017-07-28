Yankees' Brett Gardner: Walks it off against Rays
Gardner went 2-for-5 with a walk-off home run during Thursday's win over Tampa Bay.
Not only was it a dramatic homer, it also set a career-high mark at 18 for the veteran. Gardner is posting another solid cross-category campaign with 46 RBI, 13 stolen bases, 66 runs and a .261/.353/.465 slash line to go along with his 18 bombs. Hitting atop the New York lineup is also a great setup to continue moving the fantasy needle.
More News
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...
-
Prospects: Weaver, Honeywell buzz
The Cardinals have a rotation opening for Luke Weaver, but do the Rays for Brent Honeywell?...
-
Roto Trade Chart and Top 250
The trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Heath Cummings offers five rules to help you down...
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...