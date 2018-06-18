Yankees' Brett Gardner: Won't start Monday

Gardner said he's encouraged by how his injured knee feels but won't start the second game of Monday's doubleheader with the Nationals, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Gardner, who has been battling a sore right knee recently, won't be eligible off the bench in the first game -- given he was used as a pinch hitter before the original contest was suspended -- but he could be used as a substitute in Game 2 if an opportunity presents itself. Look for the veteran outfielder to return to the starting lineup during the Yankees' upcoming series against the Mariners, which begins Tuesday.