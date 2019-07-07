Yankees' Breyvic Valera: Called up Sunday, in lineup
The Yankees recalled Valera from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports. Valera will start at second base and bat eighth in the Yankees' game against the Rays.
With everyday second baseman DJ LeMahieu picking up some rest in the Yankees' final game before the All-Star break, Valera will crack the starting nine immediately as he moves up to the big leagues for the first time in 2019. A mid-May waiver pickup from the Giants, Valera supplied a .322/.412/.498 slash line to go with 10 home runs and five steals between two Triple-A affiliates this season. The 27-year-old switch hitter will likely see limited action in a utility role while he's up with the Yankees.
