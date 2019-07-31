Yankees' Breyvic Valera: Called up to majors
The Yankees recalled Valera from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.
Valera will assume the active roster spot of first baseman Luke Voit (sports hernia), who was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. With Voit now on the shelf and DJ LeMahieu (groin) banged up, Valera will provide the Yankees with some healthy position-player depth in Wednesday's series finale in Arizona, but his stay with the big club could be brief. The Yankees are optimistic that LeMahieu will be ready to return to action for this weekend's series with the Boston, which would lessen the club's need to keep Valera around as an insurance option in the infield.
