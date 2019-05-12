Yankees' Breyvic Valera: Claimed by Yanks
Valera was claimed off waivers by the Yankees on Sunday, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
Valera was designated for assignment last weekend by the Giants but will now make his way to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for the Yankees. The 27-year-old has a .257/.396/.338 slash line at Triple-A but has yet to see the majors this season.
