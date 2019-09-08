Valera was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

The 27-year-old will join the Yankees as a September callup a week after rosters expanded since he remained with the RailRiders for their playoff run. Valera had an impressive year at Triple-A with a .315/.388/.515 slash line and 13 home runs in 83 games, and he should work as a utility option off the bench for New York.

