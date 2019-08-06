Valera went 1-for-4 with a triple, two RBI and a run scored Monday against the Orioles.

Valera tripled home a pair of runs in the fifth inning, giving the Yankees a 3-1 lead. The bottom of the order got the job done Monday night for New York, as both Valera and Mark Tauchman combined for four hits and five RBI. Valera is 4-for-14 with three RBI and a walk in five games since being promoted to the big leagues Wednesday.