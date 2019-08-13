Valera was sent back to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after serving as the 26th man for Monday's doubleheader. He went 2-for-6 with a walk and a run scored in two starts at second base.

Valera collected a pair of base knocks in Monday's twin bill, but he'll head right back down to the minors following an 11-8 victory. Joe Mantiply and Brady Lail were also optioned to Triple-A after the game.