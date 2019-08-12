Valera was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to serve as the 26th man for Monday's doubleheader against the Orioles. He is starting at second base and hitting ninth in the day game, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

He was optioned down to Triple-A on Sunday, but can be summoned back as the 26th man. Valera went 4-for-23 (.174) with zero home runs and zero steals in eight games during his latest stint in the majors.