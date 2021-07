The Yankees have selected Selvidge with the 92nd overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

A high-school southpaw from Arizona, Selvidge has a tailing fastball that tops out at at 96 mph. While his curveball is somewhat of a work in progress, Selvidge's slider represents a solid secondary offering. The Yankees will have to convince the left-hander to forego his commitment to LSU if they hope to sign him.