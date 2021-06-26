Kriske was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.

The right-hander spent two weeks with the Triple-A club during his most recent minor-league stint, but he'll now return to the big-league bullpen after Zack Britton (hamstring) and Wandy Peralta (back) were placed on the 10-day injured list as part of a corresponding move. Kriske has made four relief appearances for the Yankees this season and has posted an 11.25 ERA and 2.00 WHIP in four innings.