site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: yankees-brooks-kriske-optioned-to-triple-a-784477 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Yankees' Brooks Kriske: Optioned to Triple-A
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Kriske was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday.
He gave up four runs in one inning in his most recent appearance June 9 against the Twins. Kriske will probably rejoin the big club later this summer when they need a fresh bullpen arm.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
Scott White
• 10 min read